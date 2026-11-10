Pramila Jayapal: ‘Pete Hegseth Is a War Criminal’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is a “war criminal.”

Jayapal said, “This is not about policy disagreements. I sit on the Judiciary Committee, and I can tell you that the Constitution was designed to give Congress the power, the sole power and authority over war. Pete Hegseth has ignored the War Powers Resolution. He never came to Congress. The president never came to Congress. He has presided over an illegal, unconstitutional war that has now cost the American taxpayers not only troops lives, but $200 billion just in cost to the American taxpayer, increased gas and grocery prices, direct cost to the military. He’s now asking for another $350 billion.”

She added, “Pete Hegseth is a war criminal and I don’t use those words lightly. But he has literally presided over civilian casualties that were not necessary. He disbanded the office that is supposed to monitor civilian harm. He has conducted illegal boat strikes off of Venezuela. This is a man who is more concerned about live streaming military executions and high T for the defense troops than he is in making sure that we obey both our Constitution and international law. Serious violations deserves impeachment. I will be a hard yes.”

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