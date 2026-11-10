Trump: Not Hitting Iran Because Gulf States Don’t Want To, ‘I’d Like to Do It This Way, Too’

On Monday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal Primetime,” President Donald Trump said that he hasn’t launched further strikes on Iran because Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait don’t want to, and “I’d like to do it this way, too.”

Trump said, “[N]ow it’s a question of, I could do it quickly or not. The reason I’m doing it this way is because, in speaking with Qatar — as you know, the prime minister was in the Oval Office today — in speaking to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, basically the neighbors — who were attacked pretty violently, by the way — but in speaking to them, they’d rather do it this way, rather than another hit, which would be approximately five times bigger than the first hit, which basically decimated them.”

He continued, “So, I’d like to do it this way, too. And I think — I can tell you that Iran would like to make a deal, and we’ll find out whether or not that’ll happen.”

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