Blumenthal: ‘Profound Questions of Pay to Play’ Between Nvidia and Trump

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said there are “profound questions” about Nvidia’s possible pay-to-play donations to the White House ballroom after CEO Jensen Huang scandals.

Host Erin Burnett said, “How serious is the Trump administration’s role and perhaps the role of the president himself, along with his commerce secretary, in this growing scandal?”

Blumenthal said, “The situation couldn’t be more serious. It stinks. Whether you call it an intergalactic show or something else, what is behind it, potentially is a $25 million donation by Nvidia to Trump’s big East Wing ballroom boondoggle. And obviously, Nvidia isn’t the only donor. We’re investigating many others that may have received better treatment on regulations or merger agreements or litigation settlements. And it raises profound questions of pay to play. So I think it is extraordinarily serious because it impacts not only our national security, but our economic competitiveness. The sale of these powerful AI chips put China in a better position in the economic competition with the United States.”

He added, “This inquiry is important to disclose what the donors and the Trump administration wanted to conceal, which is not only who contributed—their identities, but also how they were solicited, what they may have been promised implicitly. Whether it is lightened regulation, or better merger agreements, or contracts expanded, or new contracts, 14 of these corporations had expanded or new contracts. I want to know how it all went down. And this investigation is not only lawful, but it is obligatory.”

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