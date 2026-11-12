Bruner: The National Security Implications from Nvidia Scandal ‘Are Huge’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Government Accountability Institute VP Seamus Bruner discussed the national security issues resulting from the Jensen Huang Nvidia scandal.

Bruner said, “The national security implications are huge. I think everybody gets the China stealing the technology part of the story. But there’s another part of this story where the access is the intel, where you have this Chinese spy with Jensen Huang all the time. He is the crown jewel, or was until a few hours ago, of America’s AI sector. She knew all the people he was with, passing that along. And also he’s very close with the Trump Administration. And I think Nvidia in all of this, their contacts with the Commerce Department before this was passed over to DOJ, those should be looked at as well.”

Host Larry Kudlow said, “So, but let’s just say one more part to this. There’s a lot of, quote, missing chips.”

Bruner said, “Yeah, 130,000 chips went in. I think it’s 136,000 went in. Estimates were at least half of them were Blackwell. Fifty thousand went missing. Auditors looked at the mega speed servers and found that there were 50,000 chips missing. Now we don’t know whether they were the H200, which are, you know, less than a year back. So that’s actually, you know they’re pretty advanced. And they could be the Blackwell chips. So we really don’t know. But 50,000 chips is a lot.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN