GOP Sen. Kennedy: I Think ‘There’s a Lot of Truth’ to Reports Trump Knew About Huang, Alleged Spy

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that while he isn’t sure that President Donald Trump knew about former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s involvement with an alleged Chinese spy, he thinks “there’s a lot of truth” in the reporting.

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Sen., the President was reportedly briefed by his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, about this alleged affair. And then Jensen Huang — well, this was while Jensen Huang was flying on Air Force One to the state visit to China. Should the President have let Jensen Huang fly on Air Force One, knowing that he was involved with an alleged Chinese spy?”

Kennedy responded, “Well, I’ve seen the allegations about the President. I don’t know if they’re true. I heard a clip of the President being interviewed last night — I think it was on CNN — where he had denied knowing that the CEO was cheating with a Chinese spy.”

Hunt then cut in to ask, “But if he knew, as the reports say, that Rubio told him?”

Kennedy answered, “Let’s cross that bridge if we come to it. I don’t want to accuse anybody of doing something they didn’t do. But the reporting on this is pretty detailed, and people aren’t denying it. And that tells me there’s a lot of truth in this. And I just want to get to the bottom of it, but not in two weeks or two months or two years. We need to do this now, before Christmas. The whole world is watching.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett