Schweizer: Dems Aren’t Really Worried About China

Thursday, on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Government Accountability Institute president, Peter Schweizer discussed China and NVIDIA.

Schweizer said, “I would point out Jesse, by the way, for all the statements that Democrats have been making on Capitol Hill about the China threat, literally today there are news reports that they’re planning to get rid of the China Select Committee, which is the bipartisan committee that’s investigating Chinese subversion.”

He added, “So I take it with a grain of salt that they’re actually concerned about this for national security reasons.”

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