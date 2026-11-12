Sen. Kennedy on JD Vance Blaming Iran War for Midterm Loss: ‘Put Down the Crack Pipe’  

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said Vice President JD Vance should “put down the crack pipe” for blaming the Republican Party’s midterm losses on President Donald Trump’s military action in Iran.

Kennedy said, “I think the Democrats did a better job, a much better job, of acknowledging the economic pain that the American people are going through.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “JD Vance, of course, had been widely considered the president’s heir apparent. It’s been a lot of conversations that his potential future as a presidential candidate may not be as rosy as it once was. Does that make it more likely that you would throw your hat in the ring and run for president? The results of this midterm?”

Kennedy said, “I don’t know, Kasie. I mean, I’m planning on running for reelection for the Senate, but things are getting weirder and weirder and weirder around here.”

He added, “Look, I don’t think the vice president did himself any favors by sending out that email or tweet or whatever it was after the election. This loss was not because of Iran. That might have played a part, but I don’t think every statewide Republican in Texas lost their election — every single one — because they think American foreign policy is too interventionist. I mean, put down the crack pipe. It’s a lot deeper than that.”

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