CNN’s León: Fear of Deportation Keeping People, Like Man Who Crossed Illegally Several Times, from Crossing Border

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” CNN Reporter Valeria León reported on fears of deportation keeping people from entering the U.S., including one person who had already crossed illegally on multiple occasions.

León said, “Alejandro Arévalo knows what it means to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. He tried seven times, and was deported six.”

She added, “As restrictions tightened over the years, Arévalo eventually stopped trying to cross. He settled in Mexico City, where he met his wife, Daisy Sevilla, a naturalized U.S. citizen. Much of Daisy’s family still lives in the U.S., who, she says, live in fear.”

León then played video of Sevilla saying that her nephew has to carry a copy of his passport to prove his citizenship.

León then said, “The Department of Homeland Security says nearly 1 million people have been deported under Trump.”

She then played video of Arévalo saying, “If I go over there, I’m pretty sure, the next morning, just by my appearance, I’ll get pulled over. When, back in the day, I would say, 10 years ago, it wasn’t like that.”

León added, “Meanwhile, many migrants are choosing to stay in Mexico.”

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