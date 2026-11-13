Comer: Democrats ‘Focused on Settling Scores — That’s Their Number One Priority’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) predicted that Democrats would weaponize the House Oversight Committee once they take charge in January.

According to Comer, House Democrats are expected to target low-level staffers, adding that the objective will be “settling scores.”

“I mean, Garcia says they don’t want to go after young people, but look, as someone as former White House press secretary who had young staffers, people who make no money, who just love their country and want to serve, do you think they’re going to go after these junior staffers?” guest host Kayleigh McEnany said.

Comer replied, “They’re going to go after everybody, and it’s easier to go after a low-level staffer than a senior staffer because that low-level staffer is usually young, usually doesn’t have any money and can’t afford an attorney. A lot of times, the government agency will represent the senior staffers, but they don’t represent the young junior staffers, and that’s where the Democrats are going to go, where they can make the biggest bang and really take advantage of the average government employee. So, I think the people like Ansari, who’s on my oversight committee, as well as Jamie Raskin, I knew if they ever got power, they would abuse that power. Raskin did it the last time he was in on the January 6th committee, and when he was chairman of the Judiciary Committee, now he’s going to be chairman of the Judiciary Committee again. Ansari will probably be chairman of a subcommittee on oversight. They’re not focused on affordability, even though that’s what all of their campaign ads said, and that’s what they use to deceive the American people.”

“They’re going to be focused on settling scores,” he added. “That’s it. That’s their number one priority. That’s what gets their Far-Left wing base excited. It’s just unfortunate that a lot of independents in America voted for that, thinking that they would have a better plan for affordability. They have no plan for affordability. House Democrats have never said how they plan to make life better for Americans. All you’re seeing from the House Democrats this week is they want to settle scores.”

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