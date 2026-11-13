Dem Sen.-elect Colom on How to Pay for His Ideas: ‘We’ll Figure It Out’, I’ll ‘Learn the Budget System and Figure Out Where the Money Is’

During a portion of an interview with MS NOW on Thursday that was aired on “The Weeknight,” Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) proposed exempting anyone making less than $75,000 a year from income taxes and responded to a question on how he’ll pay for it by saying that “we’ll figure it out. We find ways to pay for wars. I’m going to learn the budget system and figure out where the money is.”

Co-host Symone Sanders Townsend asked, “What’s a bill you can pass that could actually lower costs for people in this state and across the country?”

Colom answered, “Well, the first bill I would propose — and I think we might get a chance to get some Republicans to support it, and a chance that President Trump would sign it — is no federal income tax for anybody making under 75,000 a year.”

Sanders Townsend followed up, “And how will you pay for that?”

Colom answered, “Listen, we’ll figure it out. We find ways to pay for wars. I’m going to learn the budget system and figure out where the money is. There’s a lot of stuff that’s happening in our tax system that’s unfair. I don’t think it’s great that we’ve got people borrowing against their stock, living off the debt, so they don’t have to pay income tax. That’s something that needs to get fixed. We can get a lot of money if we focus on fixing that. But we’ve got to get money in people’s pockets. People are struggling out there. And I think too many of our leaders are not listening to those voters. And we’ve got to make sure we’re listening, because if we listen, we learn. And if we learn, we can deliver.”

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