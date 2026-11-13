Mark Cuban on the Midterms: ‘People Wanted a Return to Normalcy’

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the midterm election results show “people wanted a return to normalcy.”

Anchor Pamela Brown said, “You’re a businessman by nature. If you got these results, what would you do if you were running the country right now?”

Cuban said, “Fortunately I’m not. I’m just a business guy. For business people out there, you just keep on doing what you’ve been doing.”

He added, “I mean, in talking to my friends and family, I think people wanted a return to normalcy, you know, more of kind of the standards that we had 10, 15, 20 or more years ago, where people discussed politics, but they weren‘t rabid about it. Where we went about our daily lives and we weren‘t nervous about who we were talking about and what we were talking about and what somebody‘s political stance was. And I think we got a lot of that. Now, what happens in two years remains to be seen. You know, if the Democrats approach things the way the Republicans did, I think it could go back 180 degrees again. But, you know, it‘ll be interesting to see. I think there‘s an opportunity to drive toward what I‘ll call normalcy and see what happens.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN