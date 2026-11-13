Nevada Gov.-elect Ford: I Support Undoing Electoral College, It’s ‘Based in Racist Underpinnings’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Nevada Gov.-elect Aaron Ford (D) said that he would sign legislation to undercut the “based in racist underpinnings” Electoral College by pledging the state’s votes to the winner of the popular vote.

Guest host Jonathan Capehart asked, “The New Republic reports ‘Nevada’s incoming Democratic Gov.’ — that’s you — ‘wants to negate the Electoral College. Aaron Ford said Wednesday that he thinks the state should join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement where member states give their electoral votes in every presidential election to whoever wins the national popular vote.’ Gov.-elect, do you think getting that done before the 2028 presidential election is a real possibility?”

Ford answered, “Well, if it gets to my desk, I’m going to sign it. I’ve made it clear that my number one focus is on affordability, but we can walk and chew gum at the same time. The Electoral College has resulted in two people who have won the popular vote not being our president, and we know that it also has its base in slavery, and it’s based in racist underpinnings that we should no longer be touting. And so, I would certainly sign a bill that would assign our votes to he or she who wins the popular vote.”

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