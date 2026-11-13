Van Hollen: I Want to Defund ICE

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated that he supports “defunding ICE.” But said that would mean pulling back some funding and then using funding power to put restrictions in place.

Host Jen Psaki asked, “You’ve said you want to get rid of Trump’s ICE, I believe is the phrasing. What does that mean? Does that mean abolishing ICE, or it doesn’t mean abolishing ICE?”

Van Hollen answered, “No. It means, first of all, defunding ICE. So –.”

Psaki then cut in to clarify, “Completely defunding?”

Van Hollen responded, “So, two steps here: One is Republicans put aside about $200 billion for ICE through that reconciliation package. We should claw that back and use it to help more people afford healthcare. Then we need to look at ICE, through the normal process, where we use the power of the purse to completely rein in their illegal activities, to end this sort of paratrooper approach, and to put in place very strict safeguards to protect our constitutional rights and to prevent this sort of mass deportation.”

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