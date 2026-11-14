Fetterman Says No ‘Common Ground’ with El-Sayed, Other Members on Israel

During Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Saturday in America,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) downplayed the possibility of finding “common ground” with Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) and other recently elected critics of Israel.

According to the Pennsylvania lawmaker, anti-Israel Democrats have “normalized” the view within his party.

“John, great to have you here, an honor to have you,” host Kayleigh McEnany said. “You know, I want to start by asking what’s it going to be like walking the halls now with El-Sayed and some of these members who you courageously criticized?”

Fetterman replied, “No, I mean, I have a strong, strong difference of opinion on Israel and the Jewish community, you know, overall now. I don’t think there’s going to be any more common ground. And now I think if someone can’t identify Iran as — as an enemy and that is committed to destroying Israel and — and our nation as well too, once again. You know, this is the kind of individuals that the Democratic Party elected now. And if you saw on The New York Times, now Hasan Piker’s — I think that’s the third glow-up kind of time for Hasan Piker on The New York Times, and they’ve normalized that. And a lot of his views are — are less problematic for parts of the Democratic base than my views and strong support of Israel overall.”

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