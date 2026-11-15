ABC’s Isgur: Trump ‘Hollowed Out’ DOJ, There’s No One Left to Fight Congress

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” ABC News legal analyst Sarah Isgur said President Donald Trump has so hollowed out the Department of Justice that there might not be anyone left to fight Congress on his administration’s behalf.

Isgur said, “I was at the Federalist Society convention this week. Watch the judicial moms. It’s going to tell you everything you need to know about what Republicans in the Senate think about the last two years of Donald Trump’s presidency. They have six weeks. If they’re going to move his noms quickly, that’ll be a good sign. But there’s every indication that they may just not show up.

Host Martha Raddatz said, “Outside of those nominations, the White House is gearing up to fight congressional investigations. Attorney General, Todd Blanche said it may be criminal —

Isgur said, “A war footing.”

Raddatz said, “So how does how does that go?”

Isgur said, “The Department of Justice is being hollowed out as we speak. I don’t know what’s going to be left by New Year’s in terms of the department’s ability to fight some of these fights. I mean, there’s the bonkers docket where there’s no one really left to sign some of these briefs because the arguments they’re making are sanctionable.”

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