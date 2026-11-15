Cassidy: RFK’s Failure as HHS Secretary Will ‘Taint’ Trump’s Legacy

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s failures will “taint” President Donald Trump’s legacy.

Partial transcript as follows:

HHS SECRETARY ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.: The Senate no longer has any leverage over me, and you know- and that’s a big deal. And then we have Stephen Miller in, who’s a- a friend of our movement. And I don’t think anything is going to get in our way now.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The Senate has no leverage over me. What do you make of that?

SEN. CASSIDY: Well, first, he’s obviously trying to provide cover for failure as Secretary of Health and Human Services. He was supposed to be doing something positive on ultra-processed foods. That’s what MAHA moms wanted. There’s been minimal progress, and now we’ve lost our measles elimination status, and we have infants dying from measles. So, if you’re a MAHA mom and you are hoping for something better- and hundreds of them contacted me during this debate about whether to support the secretary for HHS secretary- that’s what they wanted. They have every right to be disappointed, and the logic that because Republicans have been there, but now Democrats are in charge, will make it easier for him? There is no logic. This is about covering a series of failures. And by the way, I should also say that healthcare expenses are sky-high, going higher. Small businesses dropping coverage, employees unable to afford their deductible. This has been a failure. If I were president, I would choose someone else because there needs to be accountability for higher healthcare costs, more measles deaths, losing elimination status, and no progress on processed foods.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, a number of Democrats, including Senator Alsobrooks and Warnock, have said RFK must resign or be fired. One of the incoming senators, Dr. Annie Andrews from South Carolina, she actually ran on a platform of impeaching RFK. When I’ve asked you in the past about that possibility, you told me you didn’t see an impeachable offense. Is that still the case?

SEN. CASSIDY: Well, it’s up to the president. This is ultimately the president’s legacy. The impeachment. As regards impeachment, you know, you can impeach, I guess, over a ham sandwich, so they’ll have to decide what to do on that. But I do think it’s more importantly the president’s decision. The president may want a legacy of higher health care costs, losing measles elimination status, and no progress on addressing ultra-processed foods and other things. If so, that’ll taint the president’s legacy. If the president wants actually something positive, he should change. And that’s just that’s just speaking politically. The American voters signaled at the midterm they don’t like status quo, particularly in healthcare, and I think it’s time for something different.