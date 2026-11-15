Christie: Trump Will ‘Look Back at 38 Percent Job Approval as the Good Old Days’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said President Donald Trump “is going to look back at 38% job approval as the good old days.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARTHA RADDATZ: New leadership. Chris, I want to take it to you about the Republicans and what you’ve seen so far. Before the midterms, a Republican congressman told me that if there was a Democratic blowout against the Republicans, and Republicans doubled down on Donald Trump’s agenda, he said, we’re screwed. From what you’ve seen already, do you think they will double down on Donald Trump’s agenda, given the Stephen Miller, Jim Jordan?

CHRISTIE: I don’t think that’s been determined yet. I still think 11, 12 days away, people are still kind of recovering from what happened and are still trying to figure it out. I don’t think that the president — and Amy and I were talking about this beforehand. He’s going to look back at 38 percent job approval as the good old days. This is not going to get better for him. And here’s why. And again, we go back to NVIDIA and the FAA, the stories this week. They point out the biggest weaknesses of his administration, which are not going to get any better over the next two years, that all these cabinet officers are in those jobs because they kiss his rear end better than anybody else does. That’s why they’re there. And then you add to it that the Huang situation at its core is about corruption. It’s about the fact that Jensen Huang kissed his rear end enough to have been a cabinet member if he wanted to be. But more importantly, $25 million to the ballroom, and millions and millions of dollars to the campaign. So when something came up that was serious, what happened? Trump walked away from it and wouldn’t deal with it. That’s the intersection of corruption and incompetence that causes the American people to lose.