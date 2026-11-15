Clinton: Midterms ‘Washed Away the Poisonous Cloud’ Over the Country

Saturday on MS NOW’s special presentation, “Rachel Maddow in Conversation with Hillary Clinton,” the former secretary of state said that Democrats’ midterm victories had lifted a decade-long “poisonous cloud” from over the country.

Maddow said,”How do you feel about Tuesday?”

Clinton said, “Well, I feel it’s been a long time coming. But it’s as though the blue wave has washed away the poisonous cloud that we’ve been living under for ten years.”

She added, “And we can finally get back to trying our best to form that more perfect union by fighting back, number one, by voting. And now the Democrats have to make good things happen, both in Washington and at the state level. And I am, you know, I’ve said this before, I am, like my late great friend Madeleine Albright once said, I’m an optimist who worries a lot. So I was optimistic about the outcome of the election. It exceeded even my high hopes for what would happen. And now I’m incredibly excited by this new crop of members of Congress and senators and governors and attorneys general, and state legislators. They came in with the intention of fighting back and to try to right the ship of state. And one of the main issues, as we all know, was corruption. Yes. And so corruption became the issue where nine out of ten voters said that government corruption was a major factor in their vote. And that was right up there with the cost of living, because a lot of candidates made the linkage between your cost of living, in part, is going up because of corrupt decisions that are being made by our leaders.”

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