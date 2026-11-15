Colom: If Republicans Don’t Fix Healthcare ‘2028 Is Going to Be a Wipe Out’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senator-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) said if Republicans don’t make sure Americans have affordable and accessible healthcare, “2028 is going to be a wipe out.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Did Mississippians elect you to work with the president, or stand up to him?”

Colom said, “Well, they elected me to make sure he follows through with the commitments he made in 2024. He promised lower grocery prices day one. Well, I want to work with them to actually accomplish that. He promised no more wars. Well, I want to work with him to accomplish that. He promised that he would fully release the Epstein files. Well, we need to make sure that happens. But most importantly, he promised that he was going to make sure Americans had healthcare that is affordable and accessible. He said he had concepts of a healthcare plan. And I know Mississippians who believe that. Well, it’s time to take the concepts and apply it, because too many Mississippians and too many Americans are going to lose health insurance with these Medicaid cuts next year. And we have to look out for the working people, not the billionaires.”

He added, “I think we have to have a strategy that puts pressure on Republicans and President Trump. You know, for me, I know there’s a lot of Republicans that lost health insurance in Mississippi because the federal support went away. I know next year there’s going to be a lot of Republicans that lose health insurance because of the Medicaid cuts. And it’s going to be something that every Mississippian is focused on because we can’t lose rural hospitals. So we’re going to use those voices to put pressure on the Republicans and the White House. Because here’s the reality. If they don’t make sure Americans have affordable and accessible healthcare, if they don’t save these rural hospitals, if they think 2026 is bad, 2028 going to be a wipeout.”

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