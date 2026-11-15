Himes: FAA Ground Stop Result of Elon Musk ‘Cutting Government Willy-Nilly’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) nationwide ground stop last Friday was the result of Elon Musk “standing on a stage spinning his chainsaw around, cutting government willy-nilly.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You just heard the secretary ask for $50 billion in funding for upgrades. There are 16 working days left in the House. Are you going to consider that funding request?

HIMES: Yeah. Well, Margaret. I mean, look, you- you- you had the right question. This is not a Congress money problem. You pointed out that there was $50 billion sent in the Biden administration and 12 and a half billion appropriated that has not been obligated. For the American people watching, obligated is a fancy D.C. word for spent, right? So this is not immediately a spending problem. It is a prioritization problem, and it’s payback, by the way, for you remember when Elon Musk was standing on a stage spinning his chainsaw around, cutting government willy-nilly. Well, part of that chainsaw got 1,300 employees of the FAA to resign or to retire. They fired 400 probationary employees. These are the technical specialists and the maintenance people. So what you’re seeing here, apart from a lack of prioritization of improving our- our- our FAA system, what you’re seeing is the wages of what Elon Musk did, where he just gutted an entity that- that affected millions of Americans last Friday.

BRENNAN: So you’re a no on the 50 billion?

HIMES: Well, no, I’m not a no. Look, if- if- if- if they- I’m not on the transportation committee. But if they came and said- my first question would be, well, what about that other 12 and a half million that’s sitting in your bank account right now? How about if you spend that before we put more money in that bank account.