Van Hollen: Dems Must ‘End This Illegal War Against Iran’ Right Now

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Democrats “need to use all our powers right now to end this illegal war against Iran.”

Van Hollen said, “This is not about one person or any one individual. This really is a response to the call of the voters who clearly rejected Donald Trump and his awful policies, but they haven’t fully hired the Democrats. They’ve given us a chance. And I think we need to earn their trust. And I think that begins by not going back to business as usual, not going back to the status quo. Now, I’ve had a record of doing what our candidates on the campaign trail talked about—a populist message on rigging an economic system stacked in favor of the very wealthy and fueled by political corruption. I also think we need to use all our powers right now to end this illegal war against Iran. And that means not one penny more.”

He added, “That’s been my position. That’s not the position of the current majority leader. I think the American people said, end the war and begin bringing prices down right now. Two more things. I don’t think it’s the role of the Senate majority leader to get involved in open, contested Democratic primaries. I have two colleagues right now in the Senate, senators elect, who would not be there if the current majority leader had his way. He joined with AIPAC and crypto to try to defeat them. And finally, I think we need more democracy within the Senate Democratic Caucus. We need more inclusion. We need more democracy. We need more participation from all the members, especially now, this incredible new class that’s coming in.”

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