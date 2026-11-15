Van Hollen: Schumer ‘Trying to Instill Fear’ in Senators Who Support Me as Leader

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is “trying to instill fear in people who may say that they’re going to support me as a new leader.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARTHA RADDATZ: OK, let’s switch here to Senate leadership, which you are very much in the news about. You’re challenging Chuck Schumer to be majority leader in the next Congress, saying this is a generational opportunity. Why do you think you are the one to represent this generational opportunity? And what chance do you think you have of winning?

VAN HOLLEN: I think this is a wide open race, Martha. And I think the American people spoke loudly and clearly on Election Day. First of all, they rejected Trump’s policy, his wars, his corruption, the high costs. But they haven’t fully hired the Democrats. We have a chance, but we need to earn the people’s trust. And I don’t think you earn people’s trust by simply going back to business as usual, the status quo. So this isn’t about any one individual. It’s about what the American people had to say and the fact that we have to take on this system where you’ve got an economic system that is rigged in favor of the folks at the top against working people. And it is fueled by political corruption. We need to go after that.

RADDATZ: Schumer oversaw the highly successful Senate Democratic campaign effort, flipping all those seats blue. Senator Angus King, in support of Schumer, said, why would you fire the manager who just won the World Series?

VAN HOLLEN: So, Martha, look, I respect the work of the DSCC. And I used to chair the DSCC and the DCCC in the House. But let’s be real. This was not a Washington-orchestrated election around the country. This was the American people rising up against a lawless president and demanding change. We won not just Senate seats and House seats, we won governor’s races. We won legislative races. And if you look at some of the races we won, say, in Mississippi, and Scott Colom has actually talked about this, he wasn’t recruited or picked by anybody in Washington. And in fact, Washington was very late in the game to supporting that. South Carolina, Annie Andrews. I mean, this is not a Washington-orchestrated win. Again, I respect the work. I respect the fact that they raised funds. Republicans in Washington raised twice as many funds. That’s the thing about this election. It was the people —

RADDATZ: And you really think you have the votes? Chuck Schumer says he has the votes.

VAN HOLLEN: I think there’s a very open lane here. The Schumer team’s put out a lot of misinformation. They’re essentially trying to instill fear in people who may say that they’re going to support me as a new leader. But that’s part of the problem. That’s part of the old system. We just had a great day for our democracy around the country. How about a little democracy in the Senate Democratic Caucus?