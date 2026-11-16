Monday on MS NOW’s “The Assignment,” Rep.-elect Fred Wellman (D-MO) accused Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of committing “murder” over military boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific.

Wellman said, “I have known Pete Hegseth for about 15 years. I have disliked Pete Hegseth about 14.99 of those years. He is a just a terrible leader and he has done grave damage to the United States military. So I’m looking forward to an opportunity to join the new Congress and immediately dive into what’s going on over there, and not just a quick impeachment. I don’t want him just immediately removed from office. We’ve got to do a proper investigation of the damage and the deep rooted things that he has put in place in the DOD and the military, for removals of people for simply participating in enforcing the Covid vaccines or attending Black History Month events. I mean, the stories we’re hearing are shocking. And that’s before we talk about corruption. We have to do a thorough process of rooting into the crimes and impossible misdeeds that he’s done, and then properly convict him and impeach him and send him away.”

Host Antonia Hylton said, “Do you believe he’s committed war crimes?”

Wellman said, “I do actually believe he’s committed crimes. I must be very clear. We’re not at war with anyone in South America at this point. The boats that we are striking in the Pacific and in the Caribbean, who are they? As far as we’re being told, they’re drug boats. We’re being told they’re criminals. But I’m not sure if I remember a time in American history where we’re allowed to execute people simply for the accusation of a crime.”

He added, “I’m not just saying it’s war crimes. I think it’s fair to say it’s straight up crimes. It’s murder.”

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