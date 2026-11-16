On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Ahmed Moor, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) refused to say if he supports designating the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt as a terrorist organization and just said, “I support an independent United States.”

Host Martha MacCallum said, [relevant exchange begins around 3:05] “[I]f you are a U.S. senator, you will be asked whether or not you support that U.S. policy of terror designation of the Muslim Brotherhood in those three countries. Once again, do you choose to answer that question, do you support that designation?”

Moor responded, “I support an independent United States. Whether you’re a patriot on the left or the right, you ought to be deeply invested in making sure that America remains independent.”

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