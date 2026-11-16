On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Ahmed Moor, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), responded to multiple questions on whether he is pro-Hamas by saying that “I’d like to see equal rights in Palestine and Israel. I’m opposed to Israeli apartheid. I’d like to see comprehensive sanctions on Israel” and “Americans on the left and right are done with Israel, we’re done with the tail wagging the dog.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “So, John Fetterman, who you may run against, says that you are very pro-Hamas. Is he correct?”

Moor responded, “Look, John Fetterman’s story’s over. The main story today is the Democratic mandate –.”

MacCallum cut in to ask, “I’m asking you a question, are you very pro-Hamas?”

Moor answered, “Am I pro-Hamas? I’d like to see equal rights in Palestine and Israel. I’m opposed to Israeli apartheid. I’d like to see comprehensive sanctions on Israel in line with legislation that we passed in 1986 targeting apartheid in South Africa. Thomas Jefferson wrote, all men are created equal. I believe that. As an American, I defy anybody to tell me differently.”

MacCallum followed up, “Hamas has been disastrous for the people of Gaza. You have a doubled poverty level, which was already at 35 percent when Hamas took over the leadership. Now it’s 60-something percent. So, my question, once again, if you would just answer it, are you pro-Hamas leadership in Gaza?”

Moor responded, “Look, I was born in a refugee camp, practically a concentration camp in Palestine, in Gaza, in 1984. Hamas didn’t exist in 1984. The Israeli occupation has been a disaster for the Palestinians, for everybody in the region, and for us Americans. The Israelis have too much influence in our foreign policy. The fact that Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump took us to war in Iran, when most Americans, the overwhelming majority of the country, opposed that war, is a problem.”

MacCallum then cut in to point out that Moor still wasn’t answering the question.

Moor countered, “It’s a bad-faith question. I’m not going to engage with that. I’m going to focus on the American national interest. I think we need an independent foreign policy. Americans on the left and right are done with Israel, we’re done with the tail wagging the dog.”

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