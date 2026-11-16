Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Trump Border Czar Tom Homan said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to break a new record for deportations in 2027.

Homan said, “First year under President Trump, we have the most recorded ICE arrests and deportations, a record. We broke FY 2025 record and we plan to go further in 2027. We still have a couple of thousand agents to hire. People need to understand, we’re being litigated to death. We have over 100 nationwide injunctions issued by radical judges, who don’t let us detain and deport people. We have close to 100,000 now, it was 85,000, I just read 97,000, almost 100,000 habeas cases, that’s been filed by judges to release illegal aliens that we’ve already arrested and they are in detention. Then we’ve got to detain them again. We broke a record, even though we were shut down for 2 1/2 months.”

He added, “The courts are doing everything they can in the sanctuary cities to slow us down, but we’re not going to be slowed down. This last election, maybe Congress is a little more blue. Maybe Texas is a little more blue, but the White hHouse is solid red. Elections don’t change laws. We’re going to keep enforcing laws, and we plan on breaking a new record in FY ’27.”

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