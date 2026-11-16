On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that it “kind of makes sense” to him that the five recent different widespread tech issues over the past were caused by AI/SI because systems aren’t “designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today.” He also stated that “backup systems are overwhelmed by the new systems now.”

Mullin said, “[W]hen we start looking at the cyber world, I start asking CISA, hey, what’s going on here? And they said, sir, we’re not seeing any traffic that would make us think that this is a cyberattack, they’re all individually unrelated.”

Mullin continued, “And so I started talking to the tech industry, and one guy that’s very smart with tech…it’s not Elon…I said, what could be causing all these separate outages, and he says, I believe that it’s the SI. He said because these programs aren’t designed to work as fast as SI is, and so, when they…put in a program that’s able to write codes, and it goes in, it self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixing itself, it’s like doing a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing, and it’s a ripple effect, and it causes these systems to be over[run] that weren’t designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today. That was the conversation I had today. That kind of makes sense to me.”

He added, “We used to have backup systems, and the backup systems are overwhelmed by the new systems now.”

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