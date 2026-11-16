On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said the recent midterm elections were a “complete rejection” of President Donald Trump’s “terrible policies.”

Van Hollen said, “I think the role of the Senate majority leader is to pull the caucus together, to answer the call of the American people. And in this past election, what we saw was a complete rejection of Trump’s terrible policies. But they haven’t fully hired the Democrats, right? We are given a chance. I think we need to earn their trust, and that means we need to be able to pull the caucus together and deliver. And I do think that means turning the page for new leadership.”

He added, “And one of the unifying themes of this election was not a question of being progressive or moderate, or whatever it was. As many of us have been saying for a long time, an understanding of populism in the country, where we recognize that very rich folks have rigged the economy to their benefit against working people, and that that’s fueled by a politically corrupt system. And I do think that in order to take that on, we need to go full bore at that populist agenda. And I’ve got a record of taking on special interests.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN