During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Vice President JD Vance said that fixing air travel infrastructure “is not a resource-intensive thing” and “is not an expensive problem, but we do need to reinvest in rebuilding that infrastructure.”

Vance said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:15] “It needs to get fixed in a reconciliation in the lame duck. So, actually, this is not a resource-intensive thing, this is just because the infrastructure has been underinvested in.”

He continued, “Now, I will brag on us a little bit, Laura, because we’ve rebuilt about 70% of some of that old equipment. The very equipment replacement that needed to happen, that led to this thing going down over the weekend, we’ve invested a lot. About 70% of the equipment that needed to be replaced, we’ve actually replaced under the Trump administration. Now, we’ve done that, despite the fact that Congress has not given us a whole lot of resources to work with. This is not an expensive problem, but we do need to reinvest in rebuilding that infrastructure.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett