Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump uses racial tropes to “dehumanize black people” while discussing his comments to NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor on Monday.

At the White House, Alcindor asked, “Mr. President, what do you say to critics that say you were too focused on DC construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control?”

Trump said, “Well, if you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless. Listen to me, I know you don’t see dirt, but if you take a look at the White House, you never notice broken windows, obviously from where you come. I don’t know. But we had 18 broken windows, the exterior plaster was falling off the wall, and it was an embarrassment.”

Hostin said, “It is racist. And I want people to understand that saying that a black person doesn’t see dirt or filth is a racial trope that has been used for decades to dehumanize black people and to make it seem as if black people are accustomed to squalor, which is anything but the truth, since white families have been using black folks as the enslaved to make sure that their homes were clean and their children were clean, so that that in and of itself is ridiculous. But, I know Yamiche, and she also is Haitian. And so we’re seeing this radicalized, I don’t want to call him racist because apparently that’s not something that’s appropriate. But I can say that the behavior that I’m seeing seems racist to me.”

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