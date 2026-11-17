On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen.-elect Annie Andrews (D-SC) said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been an “archnemesis” to pediatricians across the country.

Host Chris Hayes said, “We have just lost our measles elimination status, erasing decades of progress. We’ve lost, I believe, ten individuals, mostly children, to measles. You do have a really unique perspective because you are a pediatrician. What do you think has to happen?”

Andrews said, “Well, RFK Jr. has no business running the Department of Health and Human Services. And in fact, the day that he was nominated to lead HHS was the day that I seriously started considering getting in this race. Because as a pediatrician, RFK Jr. has been my professional archnemesis for decades. The majority of pediatricians across the country would agree with that. When I was in medical school over 20 years ago, I learned about measles in a textbook. We all saw the same historic photo of a child with measles, and now it’s showing up in clinics and hospital emergency departments all across this country, because of the disinformation that has been injected into America’s public health system for decades. This disinformation campaign led by RFK Jr., this man has no background in the practice of medicine. He doesn’t understand basic principles of statistical analysis or evidence-based medicine. And what he has done is, you know, has caused this measles outbreak in Pennsylvania, the measles outbreak in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and things are only going to get worse.”

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