On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” China Select Committee Chairman Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) stated that it appears that the Commerce Department avoided putting export restrictions on Megaspeed due to “concern about Chinese retaliation, if, somehow, Megaspeed was put on the entity list.”

Moolenaar said, “[T]he Commerce Department has those responsibilities of safeguarding through our export controls. And they have resisted putting Megaspeed on the entity list and haven’t updated the entity list for over a year. And those are some questions we need to have answered by the Commerce Department.”

Host Greta Van Susteren then asked, “Why would they resist putting it on the list? Do they have some information that we don’t have? I know that’s why you want to hear from Secretary Lutnick, but how would the resistance — how did it come about, or why would they have resistance to being more forthcoming about this?”

Moolenaar answered, “Well, it appears that there was concern about Chinese retaliation, if, somehow, Megaspeed was put on the entity list. But to me, that is something where you can’t have a regulatory group that is responsible for enforcing and making sure we have good safeguards in place, fearing Chinese retaliation. Because that simply doesn’t make any sense if our goal is to keep advanced chips out of the Chinese Communist Party’s hands.”

Van Susteren then said that “the fact that there’s a fear of retaliation suggests to me that there’s more to this. China wouldn’t care if they’re not getting these chips. What would they care…if we put this company on the list or not, the entities list or not?”

Moolenaar answered, “That’s exactly right. And that’s why it’s — we’re asking these questions, and we need to get to the bottom of this.”

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