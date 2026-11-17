CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena” that President Donald Trump should fire Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his “historic failure of public health” after the United States officially lost its measles elimination status.

Reiner said, “This is a historic failure of public health in the United States. You know, eliminating measles was a triumph of 20th century medicine. It was a scourge. Every person born before about 1956 had measles, got measles. And we were able to basically eliminate that. And the scattered cases that would come to the United States every year were basically in people who brought it in from outside the United States. It wasn’t sort of self-generating in this country. And now we have measles in communities all across the United States. And in an environment where there is a lot of potential targets for the virus, our vaccine rates for kindergartners have continued to drop over the last several years. And now in many communities, these rates are substantially below the 95% rate necessary for community immunity.”

He continued, “RFK Jr. is the primary culprit in spreading doubt about this vaccine. One thing I’ll say is that his statement about the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent infection. I’ll say it’s the only effective way to prevent infection.”

He added, “What he won’t say clearly is that the vaccine is safe and effective and if you are unvaccinated or your kids are unvaccinated, you need to fix that. He will not say that. He needs to be removed. The president should remove him.”

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