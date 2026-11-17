On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. André Carson (D-IN) reacted to a report about Iran potentially plotting to target Trump administration officials with a dirty bomb by saying that Iran is “very upset about what’s happening in the region. They’re losing their grip, and as a result, they want to make a threat.”

Carson said, “Well, we get these kinds of reports quite often on the committee, and in the intelligence community, that are never reported. And so it doesn’t surprise me. They’re trying to level the playing field by sending out this threat. Thanks to law enforcement and the I.C. for catching it.

He continued, “But I think it goes [to] a part of their intimidation tactics, because they’re very upset about what’s happening in the region. They’re losing their grip, and as a result, they want to make a threat. But I think that would be a huge mistake.”

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