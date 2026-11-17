On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said that there is no indication that the recent cyber outages are due to hackers and stated that “We are seeing this as related to upgrades.” He added that “We have legacy systems, and they’re more and more interconnected and they’re handling more and more traffic. So, they need upgrades, we’re upgrading more often, and as you upgrade more often and bring on what I would say [are] state-of-the-art systems, the state-of-the-art systems and the connections with the legacy systems sometimes have problems.”

Clayton said there is “no indication that these incidents are connected, but when we see incidents like this, in the national security arena, the first thing we do is say, is this a foreign threat actor, is this some type of malign cyberattack, is there something going on where our adversaries or otherwise are trying to disrupt our way of life? That is the call that goes out. That call went out immediately. There is no indication — let me be clear — there is no indication that that is what’s taking place.”

He added, “[W]e know that there are people out there, cyber thieves, adversaries who are looking to get into our systems, they’ve been doing it for decades. We track what’s called their TTPs, their tactics, techniques, and procedures, and then we try — we can identify when those types of people are trying to get into our systems. That is not what we’re seeing here. We are seeing this as related to upgrades.”

Clayton said that with the outages at the FAA, Microsoft, banks, the NSA, and United Airlines, “the reason for the interruption is different, whether it was at the FAA, whether it was Microsoft, whether it was JPMorgan. … Now, Sean, why are we having more and more of this? Our systems need upgrades, they need patching. We have legacy systems, and they’re more and more interconnected and they’re handling more and more traffic. So, they need upgrades, we’re upgrading more often, and as you upgrade more often and bring on what I would say [are] state-of-the-art systems, the state-of-the-art systems and the connections with the legacy systems sometimes have problems. Those problems are typically remedied fairly quickly…I will say that we are upgrading and patching with more frequency.”

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