Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) called it “really interesting” that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani waited until after the midterm elections earlier this month to disband his city’s counterterrorism unit.

“This is my interpretation of this,” host Sean Hannity said. “All right. We’re going to send in unarmed civilians. Dumb idea. You can’t use tear gas. I don’t know how you will ever disperse a violent crowd. To me, I interpret this as the entire DSA agenda, which is abolish borders, abolish police, abolish prisons, defund the Department of War, open borders, eliminate the Senate, shred the Constitution, cradle to grave, womb to tomb. That tells me they mean everything they say. Why people didn’t factor that in during the midterm, I can’t tell you, but they didn’t.”

Gill replied, “100% they mean everything that they said. You know, whenever radicals tell you what they believe and whenever they tell you who they are, we ought to listen to them. And I think Democrats for quite some time have been telling us that they want to defund the police. What I think is really interesting here is that Mamdani waited until after the elections to make this move because I think he knows how bad this looked, how bad this policy is, and that people across the country are going to be looking at New York and saying, listen, Democrats are doing here what they’re saying they’re going to do. They’re defunding the police. They’re making the city significantly less safe. And I don’t think that it’s lost on anybody, by the way, that a mere 25 years after 9/11, you have the first Muslim mayor who is disbanding a primary counterterrorism unit as part of the NYPD.”

“I think most people across the country are looking at this and saying, this is the modern-day Democrat Party,” he added. “It is extreme. It is not looking out for me. It’s certainly not going to make me, my family, or my community safer.”

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