Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Big Money in the Morning,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) underscored the importance of restricting communist China’s access to American technology.

According to the Florida Republican, loopholes that allowed for this access needed to be closed, even if it meant a legislative approach.

“OK, big picture question,” FBN’s “Big Money in the Morning” co-host Brian Brenberg said. “It sounds like export controls on our best chips are lax at best. Is that putting our national security at threat right now?”

Gimenez replied, “Absolutely. You know that’s our best technology. All of our military equipment runs on chips, just about. And so, you know, we are racing towards the — in this AI race, try to beat China because it’s a matter of national security. And so, when China steals our chips, they steal our technology. They know what they’re doing, and they’re trying to keep up with us and stay — well, stay one step behind because we’re always ahead. But it’s a big concern. They stealing our stuff, our intellectual property, our chips, and our and our high technology.”

Brenberg said, “Congressman, stealing is one thing, and I’ll grant you they do a lot of that. But with these chips, it actually kind of sounds like we were giving it away to them. Either we weren’t enforcing rules that were in place, or we didn’t have the rules that we need. It seems to me possibly a bigger deal that our policy on this was way behind. What can Congress do, if anything, about that?”

Gimenez answered, “Well, we can pass, you know, legislation that prohibits the transfer of this technology. And look, I’m a China hawk. I don’t think we should give them anything. And so, you know, there may have been loopholes that allowed them to obtain these things legally, but legally or not, they’re going to obtain them because that’s what they do. You know, and so when they want to get their hands on something; they find a way of getting their hands on it, and so we need to be a lot more strict, a lot more diligent in where this stuff is going, who are we selling it to, and making sure that whoever we sell it to is not just transferring it over to the Communist Chinese Party.”

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