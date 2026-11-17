During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in, what “doesn’t look like a really thoughtful way,” drastically increased the amount of money he says he needs, and there are questions for the DOT.

Host Blake Burman said, “[Y]ou all gave them a lot of money the first go-around.”

Capito responded, “We did. And I think this is part of the question, is their original ask, as I’m recalling, was somewhere between 30 and 40 billion, maybe 42 billion originally. And then, quite honestly — and the Secretary’s a good friend of mine — but when he jumps from 30 to 50, in, doesn’t look like a really thoughtful way, I think we’re going to ask that question. What kind of bids do you have? What are you really looking for here? How fast can you do it? How fast can you do it safely? And I think these are questions that need to be asked. We all know that government contracting takes forever, and so, what things can he do to shorten that timeframe, to make the money go more efficiently, and is this going to solve the problem?”

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