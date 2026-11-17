Tuesday on Alaska Public Media’s “Talk of Alaska,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said Republicans’ midterm losses were a “repudiation” of President Trump’s actions.

Host Lori Townsend said, “The president said on election night that he could work with Democrats, and then he posted a MAGA-style hat with the word veto on it. He also promoted Stephen Miller to replace Susie Wiles as his chief of staff. What does this indicate to you?”

Murkowski said, “I didn’t like this signal. In fairness, the president saw the exact same thing that everybody else did. This election was a repudiation of many of Trump’s actions. I think that is — it’s undeniable. And so, we’re going to have a new Congress. We’re going to have new majorities in both the House and the Senate but what remains the same is President Trump will still be in office for two years. I don’t think that he wants to have two years where he is not able to say, we have accomplished good things for the country. He is the executive. We understand that. But he also has to work with a legislative branch in order to effectuate his policies. Now, there are some things that he has gone around us, for instance, on tariffs. We need to reclaim that in Congress. But in order for him to be effective, in order for him to be able to advance his energy dominance initiative, you’ve got to work with the congressional branch. And so, you know, it was a rough night for him.”

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