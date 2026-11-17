On Monday’s “PBS NewsHour,” NPR Senior Political Correspondent Tamara Keith stated that Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) “is someone who is pretty establishment. Now, in recent years, he has been more progressive in his policy and his language,” “But he is not, like, a fresh young person coming in to lead the Democrats.” And stated that “It’s a challenge for a 67-year-old career politician” to say he is a change agent.

Co-host Geoff Bennett asked, “How compelling is his argument that he represents a break from business as usual?”

Keith answered, “It’s a challenge for a 67-year-old career politician who has been in leadership in the House, he ran the Democratic efforts to get senators elected in the Senate, like, he is someone who is pretty establishment. Now, in recent years, he has been more progressive in his policy and his language, in particular towards funding for Israel. But he is not, like, a fresh young person coming in to lead the Democrats. He would just be a different person coming to lead the Democrats. And he has, even in interviews, not fully distinguished himself from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on policy in a lot of areas, agrees with him that impeachment isn’t the right path right now, various other items like that.”

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