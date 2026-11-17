During an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that it’s unclear who owns the fiber optic network of the FAA “And if the taxpayers spent billions of dollars upgrading a private system we don’t own, I’m going to be quite unhappy if billions of taxpayer dollars went to build something we don’t own. And the answer I got was muddled” when he asked the Department of Transportation.

Paul said, “[T]here’s also something else I learned today that is very disturbing, and we’re going to try to get to the bottom of it. They say the network is owned by a private company. So the network of the FAA is owned by L3Harris. And so, we spent the last year, billions of dollars, changing from copper to fiber optic. Who owns that fiber optic? When I asked them today, at first, they said L3Harris does, and then they said, oh, no, no. We own the fiber optic. It’s unclear to me, if we switch systems…does that mean they won’t use the fiber optic? Who owns the fiber optic?”

He continued, “And if the taxpayers spent billions of dollars upgrading a private system we don’t own, I’m going to be quite unhappy if billions of taxpayer dollars went to build something we don’t own. And the answer I got was muddled, but I’m telling you, we are writing a letter today and developing legislation to find out this answer, is, who owns the fiber optic cable we’ve been laying for the last three years?”

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