On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) discussed funding for air travel and said that “Of the 12.5 billion they got last year, they’ve only spent a billion or two. So, there is a lot of money left.” And “3.4 billion of the 12 that was allocated last year is designated for facility upgrades, and they say they don’t need that first, what they need is, first, these other upgrades. So, we could immediately pass legislation that removes the restrictions on $3.4 billion and lets it go to a more pressing need for upgrades.”

Paul said, “I like to explore the problem, what was the problem, discover the problem before I say, oh, wow, here’s $50 billion more to spend on it. So, I’m not just for throwing money at the problem. Let’s figure out what went wrong. I don’t think they, technologically, completely understand what the problem is yet. So, that needs to be explored. Of the 12.5 billion they got last year, they’ve only spent a billion or two. So, there is a lot of money left. I did learn something, though, and this is something we could do immediately: 3.4 billion of the 12 that was allocated last year is designated for facility upgrades, and they say they don’t need that first, what they need is, first, these other upgrades. So, we could immediately pass legislation that removes the restrictions on $3.4 billion and lets it go to a more pressing need for upgrades.”

He continued, “What that is, we have to figure out exactly what that is. But there’s 3.4 billion they aren’t planning on spending because it goes toward something that they think they need at a later stage. So, I’m not for a blank check of 50 billion. But why don’t we preempt the 3 billion they already have and let them spend that appropriately?”

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