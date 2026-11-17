Tuesday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said Democrats are advancing legislation to defund offensive military operations in Iran.

Host Peter Alexander asked, “Senator Gillibrand, there is a debate among Democrats right now about how they should go about trying to end this war in Iran. Do you believe, as some Democrats do, that they should use the upcoming funding deadline to defund the war in Iran, which could potentially come with the government shutdown?”

Gillibrand said, “I have legislation with two other senators, with Senator Duckworth and Senator Warren. We are all on the Armed Services Committee to defund the war. We have legislation that will say no funding can go for offensive operations in Iran. That certainly allows us to defend our country and allow us to have resources for the service members that are deployed, but that there can be no funding for offensive operations in Iran. We are going to try to use the power of the purse and this wave election that showed the American people want an end to this illegal, unauthorized, immoral war that unfortunately, our service members have been deployed into without the support of the American public.”

Alexander asked, “So, to be very clear, would you rule out a government shutdown? Are you willing to allow for a government shutdown if that’s the means to defund and to end the war?”

Gillibrand said, “Well, we’ll see what we have. Our hope is to pass this legislation, and we will look at all options.”

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