During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) discussed recent tech outages and said that “there is no evidence that this is any kind of coordinated attack. I believe what it is, and it is indirectly related to artificial intelligence, because AI [has] created these new tools that can find vulnerabilities in almost all of our systems. So, what’s happening is we’re now engaged in this race to get the patches done as quickly as possible. And many of these systems, you might patch once a month. If you’re trying to patch 10 or 12 in a single week, you have these kind of outages.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Sen. Warner, do you have a sense, officially or otherwise, of what happened at the NSA today and whether it has anything to do with the other high-profile tech outages?”

Warner answered, “Well, Anderson, I have been in contact with the NSA. I’ve been in contact with all of the other outages and talked to the either CEOs or the CISOs. And what we have here is there is no evidence that this is any kind of coordinated attack. I believe what it is, and it is indirectly related to artificial intelligence, because AI [has] created these new tools that can find vulnerabilities in almost all of our systems. So, what’s happening is we’re now engaged in this race to get the patches done as quickly as possible. And many of these systems, you might patch once a month. If you’re trying to patch 10 or 12 in a single week, you have these kind of outages. It begs the question in my mind — and it’s why we need an AI safety protocol that is mandatory, not simply let’s trust the tech bros to figure this out on our own. Before these products are released, there should be some testing, and, unfortunately, we have not seen that.”

Later, Cooper asked, “I want to ask you about reporting from The Washington Post tonight that an FAA official personally supervised and approved the air traffic control upgrade in Arkansas that led to the nationwide ground stop on Friday evening. As you know, Sean Duffy, the Transportation Secretary, repeatedly blamed contractor L3Harris. Do you still have questions about what happened?”

Warner responded, “I find the whole explanation a little squirrely. I don’t know about the story that just broke, but it would seem rational to me that, if you’re doing an upgrade in a system that’s this critical, that you would have some FAA official, but I can’t speak to the veracity of that story or not. What I can speak to is, this administration’s still got, I think, $11 billion of unspent money. They seem to forget that they were president as well, before Biden. And this passing the blame doesn’t do anything to reassure the American traveling public that we’ve got this under control. It is one more example, though, as we upgrade all of these systems, whether they’re governmental systems or whether they are private sector — we saw one of the leading companies, Microsoft, go through this on Thursday — if we don’t have some rules of the road, we are going to have to endure these outages and breaks in service. And I’m not sure — we could do better. Let me just say this: We should and could do much better.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett