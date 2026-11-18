On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered his take on recent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) failures that caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

Buttigieg evaluated the Trump administration and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s response, blaming the collapse on the administration’s efforts to upgrade existing infrastructure.

“[H]ow do we know where to put the funding?” co-host Mika Brzezinski said. “And what do you make of Secretary Duffy’s explanation so far?”

Buttigieg replied, “Well, the thing that is a little bit off key about this explanation is he’s talking about the system being old, which is true, needs to be upgraded. Definitely true. We were upgrading it and carried the ball as far forward as we could and expected that our successors would develop that work even further. But this system did not randomly fail on its own. They broke it.”

“The upgrade work is what triggered the outage,” he added. “So what we really need answers on is what are they doing to make sure that their work does not create this kind of failure a second time? And especially when you’re in front of Congress asking for more funds. Again, something I’m very sympathetic to. We made the case for more funds, but we couldn’t get Congress to pass a fiscal year 25 budget at all. But you’ve got to give people some reassurance that you know what you’re doing if you’re asking them to fund you to do even more.”

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