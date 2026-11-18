On Tuesday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” Rep.-elect Sam Forstag (D-MT) stated that he wants everyone to have “access to the part of our healthcare system that at least works, Medicare.” But also said that hospitals are “at risk of closure, because, well, Medicare doesn’t actually cover the bills. Reimbursement rates need to be raised so that they’re not taking a loss when they serve a Medicare patient.”

Forstag stated, “What I’d like to see is us working towards a world where every American has access to the part of our healthcare system that at least works, Medicare. We’ve got 19 rural hospitals at risk of closure right in Western Montana. One of them that just closed over in Seeley a couple of months back, and they’re at risk of closure, because, well, Medicare doesn’t actually cover the bills. Reimbursement rates need to be raised so that they’re not taking a loss when they serve a Medicare patient. Let’s give everybody, regardless of age, the ability to join, because, again, there’s very little choice in our healthcare system. And most of Western Montana, if you’re looking for Medicare Part B, you only have one provider to choose from this year.”

Forstag added that he wants everyone to have the choice to enroll in Medicare.

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