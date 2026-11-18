On Tuesday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” Rep.-elect Sam Forstag (D-MT) said that he wants to see ACA subsidies “at least at the level that they were” but also said that we’re “giving government subsidies that end up in the pockets of these health insurance corporations.”

Host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “What about Obamacare tax credits, restore those?”

Forstag answered, “Absolutely restore those.”

Garrett followed up, “At the same level they were or maybe something slightly less generous?”

Forstag responded, “Well, I’d like to see them at least at the level that they were. And that has got to be the start, because that system was not working great beforehand. We can do so much better than, well, just, well, giving government subsidies that end up in the pockets of these health insurance corporations. What I’d like to see is us working towards a world where every American has access to the part of our healthcare system that at least works, Medicare. We’ve got 19 rural hospitals at risk of closure right in Western Montana. One of them that just closed over in Seeley a couple of months back, and they’re at risk of closure, because, well, Medicare doesn’t actually cover the bills. Reimbursement rates need to be raised so that they’re not taking a loss when they serve a Medicare patient. Let’s give everybody, regardless of age, the ability to join, because, again, there’s very little choice in our healthcare system. And most of Western Montana, if you’re looking for Medicare Part B, you only have one provider to choose from this year.”

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