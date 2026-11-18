During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, DNC Chair Ken Martin argued that “no one’s embracing the DSA” and “These candidates who ran, ran as Democrats, and they are now part of our caucus. They’re part of our party. The reality is that our party hasn’t embraced the DSA or the DSA values…We are a big tent.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “Some Republicans have said that there is now this socialist — Democratic socialist takeover of America. Where do you fall, as far as this big tent approach? Do you feel that the Democratic socialists can come together with the regular Democratic Party?”

Martin responded, “I always — it’s so funny that people want to make a big deal about the differences in our party. The reality is, I’ve always believed our greatest strength is that we are a big tent. We have all sorts of Democrats, right? And that was on full display in this last election. No one should confuse unanimity with unity in the Democratic Party. There has been a unity, whether you’re from the progressive wing of the party, the conservative wing of the party, or the centrist wing of the party. There’s a lot more that unites Democrats, and that’s what we’re going to be focused on. Every Democrat that was running this last year was focused on the same agenda, and as we come into these first 100 days, that’s what you’re going to see, a unified Democratic Party ready to take on the challenges facing America.”

Davis then asked, “So, there are some members of your own party, though, who are saying they don’t want to see their views conflated with [those] of the Democratic socialists. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), for example, said their values, their ideas, they’re anti-American. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said abolish the police, get rid of the border, and defund the Pentagon, those things don’t make sense. Why embrace the DSA if their values don’t align with the rest of the party?”

Martin answered, “Well, look, no one’s embracing the DSA, right? These candidates who ran, ran as Democrats, and they are now part of our caucus. They’re part of our party. The reality is that our party hasn’t embraced the DSA or the DSA values, right? We are a big tent. We have all types of Democrats, right? And I’ve always said that’s the beauty of our party. We have centrists, we have progressives, we have conservative Democrats. And there’s no one way or one stripe to be a Democrat. We need all types to win in different parts of the country. I said this last year, when Zohran Mamdani (D) won the mayor’s race here in New York City, right? I couldn’t take Zohran Mamdani and run him for governor in the state of Virginia, any more than I could take Abigail Spanberger (D) and run her for New York City mayor. Two very different types of Democrats, and we have to celebrate that. And the reality is, of course, there [are] differences of opinion in this big tent party of ours. It doesn’t mean we’re going to agree on everything, right? But we are unified in our goals, to build power for working people in this country and to deliver on the promises that all of our Democrats made during this election cycle.”

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