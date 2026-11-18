On Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stressed the urgency of updating the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight-tracking software amid outages.

Duffy told Sean Hannity that despite public pushback from Democrats, he was engaging with the opposition party on the remedy.

“Well, all one need do is look at a car in the 1950s and then look at your dashboard today,” host Sean Hannity said. “It’s like you have an entire computer system right in front of you. And that’s pretty much, you’re working with a 1950s model car versus one from today. And, you know, we’re so much better than that. And it’s just not fair to the American people, the people that fly every day, the people that work in air traffic control. Do you feel that they will be forthcoming now understanding the urgency of the need to upgrade here?”

Duffy replied, “So first, I served in the Congress for nine years, and so they all serve on their different committees, and they focus on different things. So, no one tracks this as closely as I do and you have in the industry does. So, they need to ask questions to understand how we’ve spent money, how we’re going to spend the future money, and they have to get up to speed. And listen, I was in there for well over an hour and taking questions. And, you know, some people get animated, but I think they’re understanding how well we’re doing with the current dollars and how important it is to get the extra $50 billion.

“Sean, we can’t wait, you know, another year to start building a new network, to start deploying the new software to manage our skies,” he continued. “It has to happen right now. And by the way, if they give us this money, I’ll get it all done. I’ll have the new telecom network. I’ll have the $12 billion deployed with radars and radios and surface awareness systems. And I’ll have the new software. All of it will come together at the end of 2028. America will have a brand- new air traffic control system, but it’s going to take the full funding to make it happen.”

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