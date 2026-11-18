On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” host Brian Kilmeade said that Vice President JD Vance is making a strawman argument about the war in Iran and stated that “He never should’ve been Vice President.”

Kilmeade played audio of Vance saying, “[W]hat are we actually going to do to finally bring this thing to a resolution? But my prediction, Laura, is that, whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely. And what I feel quite confident about the president of the United States — and, again, there is no daylight here — is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war.”

Kilmeade responded, “I had to play this. It is so aggravating. There is not one person that I have ever met that wants an endless war, who will say the president’s got to keep fighting no matter what. Win, neutralize our 40-year enemy, and you end it when you want to end it. It’s not that people are never going to be satisfied. So that is another strawman argument that this guy puts up. I’m talking about the Vice President of the United States. He never should’ve been Vice President. And then what he said last week — two weeks ago, after the loss in the midterms, any honest conversation about what went wrong in the midterms for Republicans has to start with the Iran War. Really? So, you’re telling me how I have to argue something and my beliefs if I don’t argue the way you want me to, it’s not worth your time?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett